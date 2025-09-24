Income Tax raids Dhubri businessman Nupur Saha over crores in alleged irregularities

The Central Income Tax Department on Wednesday launched a massive raid in Dhubri, targeting businessman Nupur Saha over alleged large-scale financial irregularities.

An extended team of officials sealed the premises at Rangali Residency and questioned several employees throughout the day. T

he raid, sources said, is linked to charges that Saha siphoned off crores of rupees from contracts under the Assam government’s Social Welfare Department and Jal Jeevan Mission. The embezzled funds were allegedly diverted to set up jewellery showrooms in Dhubri and Barpeta.



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Investigators suspect the “white business of black money” to be at the core of the probe. The Dhubri property, purchased in 2018 and later converted into a showroom, is now under full scrutiny.

This is not Saha’s first brush with investigators. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had raided his firms in Guwahati, adding weight to the mounting suspicion over his financial dealings. Wednesday’s tax raid is expected to continue as authorities pore over records, assets and accounts.