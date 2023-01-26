Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the national flag on the occasion of India’s 74th Republic Day celebration in a programme held at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati on Thursday, January 26.



Making his ceremonial speech, Assam CM while wishing everyone on the occasion of Republic Day, hailed the nation’s 5000 year old glorious past and said that India is not a nation state but a civilisation.

CM Sarma said, “I would like to pay homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and other martyrs who sacrificed their lives to attain independence”.



Earlier today, CM Sarma, paid homage to brave hearts on the occasions of Republic Day at Shraddhanjali Kanan in Guwahati on Thursday.



Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Sacrifices made by our martyrs, freedom fighters and soldiers played an immense role in shaping the destiny of our country. Paid my homage to the brave countrymen on the occasion of #RepublicDay at Shraddhanjali Kanan, Guwahati.”



Additionally, hailing PM Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, CM Sarma said that the government has taken up various projects and initiated schemes to help the people of the country.



CM Sarma also mentioned in his speech that the monthly Rs 300 paid to the state’s elderly under old-age pension scheme will now be increased to Rs 1250 per month.

With respect to development of education department, CM Sarma said that the state government has initiated a 2000 crore project, under which 500 government schools will be transformed into smart schools with more teachers and smart class features.



Assam Chief Minister also mentioned that for the first time after independence, Assam Government is able to pay salaries to government employees with their own funds.



Also read : PM Modi greets nation on 74th Republic Day, calls it a special occasion