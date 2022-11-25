Assam Chief Minister on November 25 urged the historians to highlight facts about Lachit Borphukan, Chhatrapati Shivaji, and Guru Gobind Singh and not just glorify Babar, Jahangir or Humayun.

The chief minister while speaking on the closing ceremony of the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi said, “I have a humble request to historians of India, as India's history is isn't just about the story of Aurangzeb, Babar, Jahangir or Humayun. India is of Lachit Barphukan,Chhatrapati Shivaji, Guru Gobind Singh, Durgadas Rathore. We should make an effort to see in a new light. It will fulfil our dream to be Vishwa Guru.”

My address at the valedictory function of the three-day celebration of legendary General Lachit Barphukan's 400th birth anniversary at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.#400YearsOfLachitBarphukan pic.twitter.com/IP9TjH2Qpu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 25, 2022

Further CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged all the people present in the ceremony to come and visit Assam's museum and artefacts wherein all the history of Assam can be traced.

Commenting on the efforts of PM Modi, the Assam chief minister said that Narendra Modi always had inspired to bring out history and culture along with the unsung heroes to light.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion PM Modi said that we are fortunate to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan during the time when the nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

PM Modi said that Lachit Borphukan saved Assam from the Mughal invasion and his life inspires us to live the mantra of 'Nation First. PM said that the battle of Saraighat was also proof of love for the motherland by Lachit Borphukan.

PM said Bir Lachit Borphukan played a pivotal role in preserving the culture of Assam and further added that Each and every youth of India is a warrior when it comes to saving their cultural heritage from any external forces.

“Bir Lachit Ji's selfless life, dedication, sacrifices and character energizes us today to work towards our Kartavya to the best of our abilities,” PM Modi said.