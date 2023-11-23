Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 22 took a dig at Congress and attributed India's loss in the Cricket World Cup final against Australia because the match was held on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birthday.

During a public gathering in Telangana on November 22, CM Sarma suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should avoid scheduling matches on the birthdays of Gandhi family members.

Sarma's comments come in the wake of political controversy surrounding the World Cup, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi previously alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the final match led to India's defeat.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks have led to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filing a complaint with the Election Commission. In the final match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, held on February 19, Australia defeated India by six wickets.

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