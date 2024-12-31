2024 saw many events, decisions, disputes, policies and remarks morphing into raging controversies in the northeastern region of India. Some triggered vociferous protests, some raised hackles and some saw shifting of political equations.

As we ring in 2025, let’s look back at a few such controversies that rocked northeast.

1. Assam online trading scam – Kingpins arrested

In September 2024, Assam Police dismantled a Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam, arresting 38 individuals, including the 22-year-old mastermind, Bishal Phukan, from Dibrugarh.

The scheme lured investors with promises of 30 per cent returns within 60 days. Notably, Assamese actress Sumi Borah was implicated, with Rs 20 crore traced to her account from Phukan.

The prime accused in the online trading scam case, Deepankar Barman, was also arrested by the Assam Police from Goa on October 27, DGP GP Singh said. The arrest came after an intense cross-country search for two months.

The investigation is ongoing, focusing on recovering funds and identifying further accomplices.

2. Guwahati's 'Lakhimijan' becomes 'Miyajan'

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) removed a signboard on October 15 following a complaint from the Dakshin Janakpur Nagarik Samity, sparking a dispute over the naming of an area known as Lakhimijan.

Locals claim the area has historically been called "Miajan," named after Miajan Ali, while the civic body accused individuals of attempting to unofficially rename the locality.

The controversy traces back to a letter from the Janakpur civic body to the GMC Mayor, raising concerns about the name of a watercourse, Lakhimijan, which serves as a key drainage channel. The watercourse flows from the Bahini River, passing several areas, but confusion arose near Sijubari Panchali, where locals began referring to it as "Miajan."

Residents of Miajan argue the name has been in use for decades, and the signboard, recently removed, was initially installed by GMC itself. The Janakpur civic body, however, sees this as a conspiracy to alter the area’s name. The GMC has been urged to clarify the watercourse's official name and resolve the misunderstanding among local agencies.

3. Sudden disappearance of veteran musician Ramen Baruah

Assamese music director Ramen Baruah went missing, leading to an intensive investigation by the Guwahati Police.

Police Commissioner Diganta Barah provided an update on July 24 disclosing crucial findings from the preliminary inquiry into Baruah's sudden disappearance.

Baruah was last seen near the banks of River Brahmaputra, in the vicinity of the Gauhati High Court, at approximately 10:09 am on July 22. Commissioner Barah noted that Baruah had voluntarily left his residence and was last detected at the riverbank.

The investigation has revealed that Baruah was dealing with significant personal and familial issues, which might have influenced his emotional state at the time of his disappearance.

4. US evangelist faced backlash for supplying drone to Kuki militants

Daniel Stephen Courney, a 40-year-old controversial evangelist of US origin, emerged as a subject of controversy after a video of him distributing drones and bulletproof jackets among Kuki militants in Manipur surfaced online.

The video, which has been cited as proof to accuse him of inciting violence in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, was uploaded on his YouTube channel named “Fool for Christ” in March this year.

5. Mawjymbuin Cave controversy

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) in Meghalaya warned Assam-based Hindu organisation, Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP), against blocking key routes to Meghalaya, including Jorabat near Guwahati and Paikan near Goalpara. The KSP had demanded the reopening of the Mawjymbuin Cave in Meghalaya for Hindu rituals, issuing a 10-day ultimatum that ends on December 25.

KSU President Lambokstar Marngar clarified that the cave is a tourist destination and not a site for religious ceremonies, citing a decision made by the Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong in August 2024. Marngar cautioned against threats targeting Meghalaya and its people.

The controversy escalated as KSP accused the Meghalaya government of inaction, threatening to block vital routes if their demand is not met. In response, Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma called for understanding of local sentiments, stating that allowing prayers at the cave could spark cultural tensions.

Sangma further argued that just as church services near the Ram Mandir would be inappropriate, respecting local customs is equally important.

6. Controversy after Assam CM banned beef consumption in public places

The beef controversy in Assam erupted after Congress Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain claimed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had hosted a beef party to lure voters in Samaguri - the Muslim-majority seat the BJP won in the bypoll last month. The by-election saw BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah defeat Congress’s Tanzil who is the Congress MP's son, by 24,501 votes. The Samaguri seat, was won by the Congress for five consecutive terms till now.

Hussain's statement sparked widespread outrage and heated debates across the state. In response, Chief Minister Sarma strongly denied the allegations, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Following this, CM Sarma announced a complete ban on the public consumption of beef in the state — including in restaurants and community gatherings.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on December 5. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sarma claimed that the move was prompted by a discussion on some recent statements by Congress leaders, who accused the BJP of wooing voters “with beef” in Samaguri.

7. USTM's 'Flood Jihad' controversy

The University of Science and Technology (USTM) in Meghalaya has become the only private university in the Northeast region to be included in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024.

The honour assumes significance from the university run by a Muslim foundation because the university has been under attack from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who accused it of ‘flood jihad’ for allegedly being responsible for floods in Guwahati.

Sarma accused the university of waging what he called the 'flood jihad', by demolishing hills on its campus to build new structures which, according to him, is one of the reasons for water logging in Guwahati.

Sarma also targeted the university, saying that its gates are like Mecca – the holiest site of Islam in Saudi Arabia – and that his BJP government would move the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the university.

8. Assam's 6-month marriage notice law to tackle 'Love Jihad'

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a new law requiring couples to provide a six-month notice before marriage, to tackle 'love jihad'. The Assam government, in a cabinet meeting planned to introduce a new law in April 2025 requiring couples to give six months’ notice before entering into an interfaith marriage.

While introducing the plan, the CM highlighted concerns over people meeting on social media, changing their identities, and hastily falling in love, stating that this trend poses a threat to the sanctity of marriage.



Sarma’s remarks sparked a mixed response from Assembly members, with some expressing concern over the potential impact on personal freedoms and the right to privacy. Critics argue that the extended notice period may deter couples from marrying due to bureaucratic hurdles and social stigma.

9. All India Football Federation chief's controversial remarks on NE players

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey made a controversial remark on Northeast players, in which he allegedly said, while players from the Northeast possess speed and skill, their shorter stature can be a disadvantage in international matches.

To address this issue, he mentioned plans to recruit and develop taller players from Rajasthan.

Reacting to this, former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia lashed out at Chaubey for his remarks. Bhutia called the statements "stupid" and accused Chaubey of lacking knowledge about football.

10. Siang Dam controversy

Plans to construct a mega-dam on the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh sparked protests from environmentalists and local communities. Concerns were raised about ecological impacts, displacement of indigenous populations, and potential geopolitical tensions with neighboring countries. The project remains under review, with stakeholders urging sustainable development practices.

The Upper Siang Hydropower Project, situated in the Upper Siang district of the state, is viewed as a strategic move to counter China's hydroelectric projects on the Yarlung Zangbo (Brahmaputra) River, particularly a massive 60,000 MW dam planned in Tibet's Medog county.

Fearing displacement and severe environmental impacts, the local indigenous population, primarily from the Adi tribe, has been actively protesting against the project. Reports indicate that the government commenced deploying Central Armed Police Force personnel to the district last week to enable a preliminary survey, which has triggered peaceful protests in the valley.

From preserving cultural heritage to addressing security and environmental concerns, the region continues to balance its aspirations with its unique identity.