India Today NE impact: Sribhumi administration steps up to revamp Karimganj Civil Hospital

Hours after India Today NE reported the dismal state of Karimganj Civil Hospital — describing it as so neglected that it “needs critical care itself” — the Sribhumi Health Department and District Administration issued a detailed statement outlining steps already underway to upgrade the hospital infrastructure.

The health department said the District Commissioner of Sribhumi has personally taken charge of the renovation drive, aiming to systematically address structural damage, sanitation issues, and the lack of basic facilities. “The concerns raised in recent media and social media posts are already being addressed under this ongoing improvement drive in a phased manner,” the statement read.

The department clarified its efforts, with specific reference to the Male Medicine Ward and other facilities:

Renovation of Block A (Male Medicine Ward): The ward is located in Block A, which is undergoing civil renovation. The District Commissioner has personally initiated and is supervising the work to ensure that structural repairs, plumbing, and sanitation issues are resolved systematically.

Repair of Seepage Issues: Seepage caused by overhead toilets has been fully repaired. Structural interventions have been carried out to prevent water leakage and wall damage.

Upcoming Wall Painting and Interior Upgradation: The repainting and refurbishment of the walls in the Male Medicine Ward will commence shortly to ensure a more dignified and hygienic environment for patients and staff.

Ceiling Fans and Electrical Audit: Sufficient fans are installed in the ward; however, due to continuous and high-intensity usage, they occasionally become non-functional. The PWD (Electrical) wing has been requested to conduct a comprehensive electrical audit to identify and resolve wiring electrical issues if any.

Morgue Renovation Completed: The morgue has already been renovated, and its capacity has been expanded to handle increased requirements with improved sanitation and preservation facilities by the District Commissioner, Sribhumi.

New OPD Registration Counters: Additional OPD registration counters have been set up the District Commissioner, Sribhumi to reduce patient wait times and streamline outpatient services. These counters are now operational and have received positive feedback from the public.

Commitment to Healthcare Standards: The Health Department, in coordination with the District Administration, remains fully committed to delivering dignified, safe, and accessible healthcare services. Every concern raised is being treated with seriousness and is part of the phased renovation plan already in progress.

The department also highlighted new OPD registration counters that have been made operational to reduce patient wait times, along with a pledge to improve overall healthcare delivery. “We urge citizens to bear with us during this transformation process, as we are taking firm and coordinated steps to revamp Karimganj Civil Hospital, Sribhumi and enhance the patient experience,” the health department said.

This comes in response to outrage and concern following India Today NE’s report that spotlighted neglect and administrative apathy at the hospital, which serves thousands of patients across Sribhumi district.