The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) on March 4, will be felicitating Assam farmer Gauri Kanta Deka for his contributions in the field of agriculture.



The Innovative Farmers' Recognition for Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela 2023, which will be held in New Delhi from March 2 to 4, will host the felicitation programme on March 4, 2023.



The Department of Agriculture, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Barpeta, and a variety of organizations at the district and state levels have honored Deka, who is 74 years old.

Deka started farming when he was very young. When his peers were enrolled in formal education, he used to spend time in the fields.

Deka is currently supervising a number of Assam Agricultural University students as they complete their fieldwork practicals.

Despite the fact that farmers can't protect their seeds from insects even when they use chemical pesticides, Deka has managed without using any pesticides.

He grows and sells seedlings of horticultural plants through grafting, including premium mango and palm trees. Additionally, he uses cow urine and vermicompost to make insecticides at home. Paddy, potatoes, melons, garlic, onions, strawberries, palm, cabbage, and cabbage seedlings are all products that the farmer raises and markets.

In addition to fish farming in two large ponds, his field also produces cashew nuts, apple trees, dragonfruit, pears, mangoes, and the pricey coco fruit used to make chocolate. Additionally, he has participated in agricultural fairs and been honored with the district's Best Farmer award.

In 2018, he received the Luitparia Lifetime Achievement Award from the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha. The Barpeta KVK has also honored him with a Lifetime Contribution Recognition Award. He once won a prize for showing off a brinjal that weighed 800 grams and weighed 2 kilograms.

Deka also served as a member of the Agriculture Marketing Board. Deka leases up to 70 bighas, and his farming operations are spread out over 22 bighas.

He was previously honored by former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi.

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