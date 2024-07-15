The Indian Army has already announced the start of the second phase of the recruitment process for Agniveer Jawan from July 15 to July 20.

This recruitment process marks a significant milestone in transforming the efforts undertaken by the Indian Army to meet its needs and has been a seamless and efficient selection process in recruiting interested candidates.

As the recruitment rally is true, fair and transparent, the Army urges no candidates to approach any middlemen.

As part of the new recruitment system, an online entrance examination was conducted across the country in the first phase in April and May 2024.



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The results of the shortlisted candidates have already been uploaded on the official website of the Indian Army www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The upcoming Agniveer recruitment rally for nine districts of Upper Assam namely Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar and Tinsukia will be held from July 15 to 20 at Jaswant Singh Stadium, Missamari Cantonment, Tezpur, Assam.

Shortlisted candidates can download the admit card from the departmental website to participate in the process.

Candidates who have queries in this regard or have not received the admit card can contact the Army Recruitment Office, Jorhat at mail ID ap.upper@nic.in and at helpline numbers 03762333136 & +916901963193.