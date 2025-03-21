The Indian Army has conducted the first Indigenous Games event at Pasighat in collaboration with the local community in the Unying Aaran festival held at Gidi Notko, Pasighat here in East Siang District with the objective to promoting the traditional Indigenous games and sports of Arunachal Pradesh.

As a part of the Indian Army’s outreach programme under operation “Sadhbhavna” the indigenous games events were conducted at Gidi-Notko here, which concluded successfully yesterday and was officially closed today.

Archery, Tug of War, Bamboo Climbing and bamboo Walk were conducted over from 17-20 march, where a total of 1000 locals participated enthusiastically in the games promoting teamwork, physical fitness and cultural heritage, while also fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among the participants. The DC East Siang and Senior Officials from Sigar Military Station gave away the prizes to the winners in the closing ceremony of the Unying Aaran spring festival yesterday evening.

The event celebrates the spirit of Unying Aaran festival of Adi Tribe, one of the major tribe of Arunachal Pradesh which is being celebrated in the Month of March marking the beginning of the Adi New Year and the heralding of Spring Season and is believed to bring peace, prosperity and happiness to the community. Indigenous Games promote the tradition, heritage and culture of the local Adi tribe and the various tribes of the state.



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Children and youth displayed their skills and expertise in various Indigenous games during the event. It may be mentioned that the four day event had begun with inauguration by the state's Dy. CM, Chowna Mein earlier on March 17.

Also, extending the Civil-Army outreach, as part of the youth empowerment, team from Sigar Military Station also established a Sigar Military Station “Know your Army” Stall, wherein latest Military equipment were showcased to locals of Pasighat and tribes participating in the Unying Aaran Spring Festival. “Param Vir Chakra Heritage Hall highlighting the valour of PVC Awardees were also set up at the festival site .More than 5000 visitors including DCM Chowna Mein, students from local schools and colleges, Cadets of Sainik School Niglok and local youth were filled with spirit of patriotism and acknowledged the efforts of the Indian Army to encourage and motivate the youth of Arunachal Pradesh in joining Armed forces.

Indian Army displayed 105mm light Field Artillery Gun, Rocket launcher, INSAS Rifle & Light Machine Gun, Pistol and Surveillance Equipment at the Know your Army Stall.

Active participation by local youths in the event highlights the acknowledgement of efforts of Indian Army in rekindling the traditions and fostering the aim of “Remembering Culture, Revisiting Tradition (Yelod ém kensu dola, Yedong ém répmosula).”

The dignitaries, District Administrations and locals have recognized the efforts of the Indian Army in ensuring security of the borders and efforts for youth empowerment and preserving culture and heritage, the report added.