In a major joint operation, the Indian Army and Assam Police have successfully dismantled a significant extortion network operated by NSCN (IM) in Upper Assam. The operation, conducted in various areas of Tinsukia District, Assam, resulted in the apprehension of five key individuals responsible for channeling extortion funds to NSCN (IM) cadres.

The joint operation was initiated following credible intelligence inputs, targeting areas known for illicit activities linked to the insurgent group. One of the pivotal developments in the operation was the surveillance and subsequent apprehension of a tea garden owner who had received an extortion demand of Rs 10 lakhs from an NSCN (IM) cadre. This led to the identification and arrest of the first Over Ground Worker (OGW), ultimately uncovering a network of four additional accomplices involved in facilitating extortion payments.

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The coordinated effort marks a significant setback to the extortion activities of NSCN (IM) in the Upper Assam region. By disrupting this illicit financial chain, the operation has not only neutralized immediate threats but also contributed to enhancing safety and security for local residents. This successful intervention underscores the commitment of security forces to combatting insurgent activities and ensuring peace in the region.