The Indian Medical Council has levied a fine of Rs 1 crore on Lakhimpur Medical College in Assam, citing severe mismanagement within the institution.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the principal, the Council highlighted several critical issues plaguing the college. The letter warned of further actions if the college fails to settle its pending dues and debts promptly.

The Council's letter detailed alarming conditions at Lakhimpur Medical College, including the lack of electricity during surgeries, insufficient staffing in many departments, and frequent absences of both the principal and departmental heads from the medical college.



The National Medical Commission (NMC) introduced a penalty of Rs 1 crore for medical colleges failing to comply with course norms, statutory provisions, regulations, and minimum standard, set by the apex medical education regulator in 2023.



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