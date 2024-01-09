The Indian Navy's Fast Attack Craft INS Kabra made its presence known in the port of Colombo, Sri Lanka on January 8, 2024.

This vessel, a Car Nicobar class patrol vessel, is not just any ship; it is a symbol of India's naval prowess and a testament to the country's shipbuilding capabilities. Commissioned on June 8, 2011, by Vice-Admiral K.N. Sushil of the Southern Naval Command at Kochi naval base, INS Kabra is the eighth in a series of ten such crafts designed for high-speed offshore patrol duties.

The arrival of INS Kabra was met with a ceremonial reception, showcasing the cordial relations between the two neighboring nations. The Sri Lankan Navy extended a warm welcome to the crew, reflecting the mutual respect and cooperation that characterizes the maritime interactions between India and Sri Lanka. This event underscores the ongoing engagement and collaboration between the two navies, which includes joint exercises like SLINEX and regular maritime security meetings aimed at enhancing regional security and ensuring safe passage in shared waters.

INS Kabra, with its displacement of 320 tons and a length of 49 meters, is propelled by three water jet propulsion engines, enabling it to reach speeds exceeding 35 knots. Its design incorporates an aluminum superstructure to minimize weight and radar cross-section, and it is equipped with an array of armaments including a CRN-91 30mm autocannon, Igla SA-18 surface-to-air missiles, and heavy machine guns. These features make it a formidable asset for patrol, anti-piracy, and rescue operations within India's Exclusive Economic Zone.

The strategic significance of Sri Lanka to India is multifaceted, encompassing robust trade partnerships and shared security interests. The visit of INS Kabra to Colombo is a reaffirmation of these ties and a demonstration of India's commitment to maintaining a credible, cohesive, and future-proof naval force in the region.

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