India is poised to take on a significant role in the preservation and celebration of global heritage as it prepares to chair and host the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the first time.

This landmark event is scheduled to take place from July 21 to 31, 2024, in New Delhi, marking a momentous occasion for the country's cultural and historical legacy.

The World Heritage Committee, which meets annually, is composed of representatives from 21 member states elected by the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention. The committee is instrumental in implementing the World Heritage Convention, deciding on new inscriptions, monitoring the state of conservation of sites, and managing the World Heritage Fund.

India's election to the committee for the term of 2021-25 was announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, reflecting the nation's commitment to global heritage preservation. As the host, India will be at the center of pivotal discussions on heritage conservation, offering an opportunity to showcase its rich cultural tapestry and dedication to safeguarding historical sites.



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The significance of this role is underscored by India's own collection of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Agra Fort, and the iconic Taj Mahal, all inscribed in 1983, as well as the most recent additions of Santiniketan and the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas in 2023. Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has also been recognized as India's first World Heritage City, further highlighting the country's diverse and remarkable heritage.

UNESCO's recognition of heritage sites across the globe, including those in India, serves to honor and protect places of outstanding cultural, historical, and scientific importance. These sites are not only vital to understanding our past but also contribute significantly to local tourism industries and international cooperation.

As India gears up to lead the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, it stands as a testament to the nation's growing influence and responsibility in the stewardship of world heritage. This event will undoubtedly foster greater awareness and action towards the conservation of our shared global treasures.