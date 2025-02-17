Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has moved the Gauhati High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

This comes in the wake of an FIR lodged against him and several other social media personalities following their appearance on the controversial show "India's Got Latent."

The controversy erupted after Ashish Chanchlani, along with YouTubers Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and comedian Samay Raina, appeared as guests on the show, which aired on YouTube. The group has come under scrutiny for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions.

On February 10, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against the group, triggering widespread public outcry. According to the FIR, the remarks made during the episode were deemed inappropriate and offensive, leading to a formal complaint being filed.

The Guwahati Crime Branch, which took over the case, has invoked multiple sections of the BNS 2023, the IT Act of 2000, the Cinematograph Act of 1952, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act of 1986. The charges include promoting obscenity and indecent content, with a particular focus on offensive comments made during the show.



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Guwahati's Joint Police Commissioner, Ankur Jain, briefed the media, stating, "We have received an FIR detailing how these YouTubers made inappropriate comments about the father, mother, and child relationship. They represented a vulgar act in a very obscene manner on the show." Jain further added that the police are in the process of identifying all individuals involved, with the main host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, who made the controversial remarks, being focal points of the investigation.

The police have also stated that they will take the strictest possible measures against those found guilty of promoting such content, emphasizing the seriousness of the matter.

In response to the FIR, Ashish Chanchlani, known for his comedic skits and YouTube videos, has sought anticipatory bail, citing concerns over potential arrest. His legal team is now awaiting the court's decision. This incident has sparked a wider debate about the content and responsibility of online platforms, with many questioning the limits of free speech and the regulation of digital media.

As the investigation continues, the case has raised important questions regarding the accountability of online content creators and the role of authorities in regulating content that may be deemed offensive or inappropriate. It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold and what consequences the involved parties will face in the coming weeks.