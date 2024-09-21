The indigenous people of Dimoria, a region near Sonapur, have staged a major protest against illegal immigrants and encroachers, particularly those involved in a recent attack on the police administration during eviction drives.

This protest comes after tensions escalated due to the eviction of people from the village of Kachutali.

Local organizations have demanded immediate action to remove encroachers from government lands within six panchayats in the tribal belt of Dimoria.



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Additionally, they are calling for the postponement of boundary demarcation in these panchayats until the eviction process is fully completed in Kachutali, in compliance with a high court order.

This reflects the ongoing strain between indigenous communities and settlers, particularly regarding land rights, government decisions, and encroachments in the area.

The situation seems to involve both legal battles and on-the-ground tensions.