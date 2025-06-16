In a major boost to air connectivity in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced new flight routes by IndiGo Airlines, including the long-pending Delhi–Jorhat service starting September 20, 2025.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister said the new routes are a result of his recent discussions with IndiGo's top management. “The airline will start new routes to connect Assam’s cities with major hubs of the country,” he said.

Key Flight Announcements:

Delhi–Jorhat: Daily direct service starting September 20, 2025

Guwahati–Silchar: Additional early morning flight from the same date



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The announcement fulfills a longstanding demand for better air access to Upper Assam and aims to ease connectivity across the state. CM Sarma thanked IndiGo for responding positively and added that the new routes will support Assam’s economic growth and regional integration.