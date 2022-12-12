Six Indian Army soldiers were injured in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. While the injured army soldiers are now admitted in the151 base hospital of Basistha, Guwahati. It is reported that the injured Indian Army soldiers were airlifted from Tawang on December 9th afternoon and brought to Guwahati for treatment.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. As per reports, soldiers from both sides were injured in the clash.

As per official sources, in certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by their own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow-up of the incident, Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

This is the first reported clash between Indian and Chinese troops, since skirmishes in Eastern Ladakh.

The most obviously terrible of these conflicts broke out at Galwan Valley in June 2020, when 20 Indian warriors passed on for the nation and more than 40 Chinese fighters were killed or harmed. A number of fights broke out between the two countries as a result of the incident, one of which occurred on the South Bank of Pangong Lake.

Also read : Indo-China border clash: Injured soldiers brought to Guwahati for treatment