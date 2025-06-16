The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced a significant infrastructure push to enhance Inland Waterways in India.

The announcement was made during the inaugural session of the Consultation Workshop on the development of Inland Water Transport on National Waterway-1, held in Patna today. This initiative aims to make rivers crucial engines for future growth.

Uttar Pradesh was highlighted as a major beneficiary under the Jal Marg Vikas Project. Sonowal stated, “Under the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP), Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a key beneficiary of the inland waterways revival along NW-1. The operational terminal at Varanasi is now a strategic node for cargo and cruise movement, with scheduled services between Kolkata and Varanasi building trust among cargo owners.” This development is complemented by schemes like ‘Jalvahak’ and ‘Harit Nauka’, which incentivise cargo movement and promote low-emission vessels.

In Bihar, key initiatives were also unveiled to boost river-based connectivity. The introduction of a Water Metro on the Kochi metro model is proposed to connect both riverbanks, enhancing mobility. The state will also see the development of new community jetties and terminal upgrades aimed at increasing passenger and cargo movement efficiency. A new Ship Repair Facility and the upgradation of the National Inland Navigation Institute are also planned to strengthen the IWT ecosystem.



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West Bengal plays a pivotal role in the IWT network, with the operational terminal at Haldia acting as a key multimodal hub. Sonowal emphasised the state’s potential in cross-border trade, supported by the upcoming Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025. The state is also emerging as a popular destination for river cruise tourism, contributing to local economic growth.

Since 2014, there has been a remarkable transformation in India’s inland waterways under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Cargo movement has grown by over 700%, with a significant increase in operational waterways and investments. This sector now offers a cost-effective alternative to road and rail transport, while also boosting river cruise routes.

The Jal Marg Vikas Project, initiated in 2018, aims to develop NW-1 from Haldia to Varanasi, enhancing logistics efficiency in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. With 68.86% of the project completed, it is expected to unlock economic potential, supported by environmental safeguards aimed at protecting local wildlife.