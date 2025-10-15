Internet snapped in Assam's Baksa amid violent protests over Zubeen Garg case

The Assam government has temporarily suspended internet and mobile data services across Baksa district following violent protests outside the district jail today.

The unrest erupted when five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case — main event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer), and two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and another PSO — were brought to Baksa District Jail after the Chief Judicial Magistrate sent them to judicial custody.

Protesters set vehicles on fire and pelted stones, escalating the law and order situation.

In response, the government issued a notification through Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari, invoking Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.



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The order prohibits internet and mobile data services from all service providers across Baksa district with immediate effect, while voice calls and broadband via fixed lines remain functional.

The notification cited serious apprehensions that social media and the internet could be used to spread inflammatory messages or rumors, further aggravating the situation. It warned that any violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act.

Authorities have urged citizens to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement as the situation remains under strict watch.