Slamming Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge for his remarks over the semiconductor industry in Assam, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has questioned the minister's stance on the development of semiconductor industries in Assam. Kharge had earlier raised concerns about the establishment of such industries in the northeastern state, prompting a sharp response from CM Sarma.

"Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge questioned why semiconductor industries are being developed in Assam. I want to ask him directly: is Assam not a part of India?" Sarma remarked during a public address. He further criticized Kharge’s objections, stating, "If an industry is coming to Assam, why is he opposing it? Such comments are not only uncalled for but insensitive."

Sarma emphasized the importance of national unity in economic growth and industry distribution, adding that Kharge, given his political stature, should show greater responsibility. "He should be more sensitive. When your father holds the position of president of a national political party, your responsibilities increase. One must refrain from making divisive statements," the Assam CM concluded, underscoring the need for collaborative development across all regions of India.

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