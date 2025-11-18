J Infratech bags Rs 116 crore NH-37 reconstruction project in Assam

J Infratech on Tuesday announced that it has secured a Rs 116-crore highway reconstruction project in Assam from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

The company said it has already received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the work.

The project involves the reconstruction of selected stretches between 514.36 km and 534.80 km of the Jhanji–Demow section of NH-37 (old), covering a total length of 20.44 kilometres. According to the company, this section is a crucial corridor linking major economic and industrial hubs across Upper Assam.

The upgraded stretch is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity, enhance road safety standards, and ensure smoother movement of goods and passengers in the region.



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Abhishek Singla, GM–Business Development at J Infratech, said the company is confident of completing the project within the stipulated four-month deadline while adhering to all engineering and safety benchmarks.

Based in Gurugram, J Infratech Ltd specialises in the design, construction, and maintenance of highways and related infrastructure across India.