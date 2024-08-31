Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has urged Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to take suo motu action over remarks made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding 'Miya Muslims'.

The Jamiat president, Maulana Mahmood Madani, wrote to the CJI, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda, highlighting the 'series of unconstitutional remarks' made by Sarma.

Madani expressed grave concern over the 'anti-Muslim' remarks made by the chief minister, stating that they constitute a 'blatant betrayal of constitutional principles'.

He urged the CJI to take immediate action to stop these divisive comments. Madani pointed out that the chief minister's role, as defined by the Constitution, mandates impartiality and justice for all citizens.

However, Sarma has continued to disregard these fundamental responsibilities, recently declaring in an assembly session, 'I will take a side; this is my ideology', and adding, 'I will not allow Miya Muslims to take over Assam'.

These 'inflammatory statements' come at a time when more than 'thirty groups of miscreants' in Upper Assam have threatened Bengali Muslims to vacate the region, the Jamiat claimed.



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Madani stressed that in such sensitive times, it is crucial for the chief minister to work towards fostering communal harmony rather than emboldening miscreants with divisive rhetoric.

He warned that Sarma's statements are likely to exacerbate social unrest and deepen existing ethnic and religious divides in Assam.

Furthermore, Madani noted that by referring to a linguistic and religious minority as 'Miya' in a derogatory manner, the chief minister is attempting to relegate them to second-class citizen status.

Additionally, by making unfounded claims such as Assam becoming a Muslim-majority state by 2041 and labelling any form of dissent as 'jihad', the chief minister is 'spreading hatred and communal venom', the Jamiat said.

In his letter, Madani mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the Constitution at the beginning of his third term. Asserting that he would take sides, Sarma on Tuesday said he would not let 'Miya' Muslims 'take over' Assam.

Sarma was speaking in the assembly on the admissibility of adjournment motions moved by opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the state following the gangrape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.