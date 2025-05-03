Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, welcomed the ongoing visit of the Japanese Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga and delegation to Assam, calling it a milestone for international cooperation and regional development.

Speaking during a three-day consultative event with governors and dignitaries, Dr. Momin said the visit will significantly contribute to strengthening India-Japan relations, especially in the Northeast.

“This is not just a diplomatic visit—it’s a symbol of cultural connection and future cooperation,” he stated.



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The Japanese delegation is also scheduled to meet Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma during their stay. Key topics such as human resource development, industrial investment, and business collaboration are on the agenda.

Dr. Momin praised the Advantage Assam initiative launched by CM Sarma, saying it has attracted global attention and laid the foundation for Assam’s industrial rise.

“Thanks to the Chief Minister’s visionary leadership, Assam is on track to become one of India’s top five developed states,” he added.

Highlighting the shared cultural values between the people of Japan and Assam’s indigenous communities, Dr. Momin expressed hope that more such foreign delegations would visit the state, further boosting economic growth and cultural ties.