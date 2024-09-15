Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid a visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Sunday, marking a significant spiritual stop ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in his region.

Sinha offered prayers at the revered Kamakhya Temple, located atop the Nilachal Hills. The temple, known for its spiritual significance, is one of the most important pilgrimage sites in India. Upon arrival, the temple committee members, Himadri Sarma and Gyan Nath Sarma, greeted the Lt Governor with the traditional Assamese gamosa and presented him with a memento.

Expressing his gratitude, Sinha thanked the temple authorities for facilitating his visit, stating that he feels a divine presence every time he visits the sacred site.

His visit to Guwahati comes just days before Jammu and Kashmir heads into its first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370, scheduled to take place in three phases starting September 18.

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