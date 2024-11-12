The 23 Assam Rifles, Assam Police (North East Region/East Region), Military Intelligence (Kolkata-based), and the 166 Territorial Army Battalion successfully apprehended two IED (Improvised Explosive Device) experts and seized two IEDs planted by suspected ULFA (I) cadres in Upper Assam. The operation, which was launched on November 12, 2024, is part of an ongoing effort to curb insurgency activities in the region.

The operation, dubbed "Operation Crackdown," followed a series of coordinated intelligence-gathering efforts carried out from October 25 to November 11, 2024. Authorities reported that the IEDs, discovered in Sonari (Charaideo district) and Sibsagar, were likely intended to be used during upcoming events, including the ULFA (I) Protest Day on November 28 and the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025.

The intelligence-driven operation has already led to the apprehension of 18 Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and two active cadres of ULFA (I). The joint forces continue to target the insurgent group's remaining network, with security personnel focused on eliminating the threat of further IED attacks in the region.

The operation’s timing is particularly critical, with the upcoming by-elections scheduled for November 13, 2024, in five assembly constituencies across Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Two arrested for extortion in Tinsukia, linked to ULFA (I) operations