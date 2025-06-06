The Margherita police in Tinsukia district apprehended four juveniles in connection with a rape case, as reported on Thursday night.

The incident reportedly took place in the locality of 1 Number Alubari under the jurisdiction of Margherita police station.

According to available information, "Four teenagers all hailing from 1 Number Alubari, have been raping a minor girl in their locality for several days before the victim's family lodged an FIR at Margherita police station."

Officer-in-charge of Margherita police station, Protap Gogoi, led the operation to apprehend the accused swiftly after the FIR was filed by the victim’s family. The arrests were made from various locations within Margherita, demonstrating prompt action by the local law enforcement.



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The police have registered the case under number 65/25 US 127(2)/ 70(2) BNS R/W 6 POCSO Act, a legal framework designed for the protection of children from offences of sexual assault. This indicates the seriousness of the charges faced by the accused teenagers.

Subsequently, all four accused were presented before the Margherita sub-divisional magistrate court on Friday. The legal proceedings are underway as the authorities take steps to investigate the matter further.

The victim’s family has strongly demanded "stringent punishment for all four accused," reflecting the gravity of the situation and the family's call for justice. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about juvenile crime and the safety of minors in the region.