No official word yet on PM Modi’s visit to Manipur: Chief Secretary

Amid growing speculation over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s possible visit to Manipur later this month, Chief Secretary PK Singh on Friday clarified that the state government has not received any official communication regarding such a plan.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Imphal, Singh responded to media queries, saying, “We are not aware of any such plans. Expectation is there, but nothing has come as of now.”



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This statement comes even as some media outlets reported that two high-level meetings were recently held — one chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and another by Governor Ajay Bhalla — where discussions allegedly included preparations for a potential visit by the Prime Minister. Reports also suggested that security forces have been alerted about the possibility.

PM Modi is currently on a five-nation tour from July 2 to July 9, and the Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 21 and continue until August 12.

The Prime Minister has not visited Manipur since ethnic unrest erupted in the state in May 2023, making any prospective visit politically significant. However, as of now, no official confirmation has been received by the state administration.