Assam: KAAC extends pension benefits to employees and former MACs

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has announced a significant policy change during its 251st session, marking a new era in employee welfare. Over 1,500 employees of the KAAC will begin receiving pension benefits starting this year. This initiative extends to former Members of the Autonomous Council (MACs), who, for the first time, will be entitled to pensions. The change is financed through the KAAC's revenue collection for the 2025-26 budget, underscoring the council's commitment to enhancing employee welfare.

Historically, KAAC employees did not have access to pension benefits, leaving many without financial security in retirement. The recent decision by the council addresses this long-standing issue, providing a safety net for employees post-retirement. Chief Executive Member Dr. Tuliram Ronghang highlighted the council's dedication to its workforce, stating, "The current council recognises the dedicated service of our staff and is committed to ensuring their well-being even after retirement."



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This policy shift is anticipated to provide considerable relief to the employees of the KAAC, who have welcomed the decision. By acknowledging the contributions of its staff, the council aims to secure the financial future of government servants within its jurisdiction. The initiative reflects a broader focus on employee welfare and the recognition of service provided by both current and former members of the council.

The funding for this initiative comes directly from the KAAC's revenue collection, indicating a strategic allocation of resources towards employee benefits. This move aligns with the council's broader goals of fostering a supportive environment for its employees and ensuring long-term financial stability for its workforce.

By implementing this pension scheme, the KAAC sets a precedent for other regional councils, demonstrating the importance of recognising and rewarding public service. The decision is expected to significantly impact the morale and economic security of those who have served the council and the community.

The initiative is seen as a significant step forward in securing the financial future of government servants under the KAAC’s jurisdiction. It reflects a shift in the council's focus towards enhancing the welfare of its workforce and honouring the contributions of both employees and former MACs.