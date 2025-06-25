Accused in child’s rape and murder shot while trying to escape in Bokajan

In a shocking incident in Bokajan, Assam, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, leaving the local community in shock and grief.

The accused, Ranjit Basumatary, also known as Babu, has been identified in this horrific crime, sparking widespread outrage. The community is grappling with the aftermath, demanding justice and swift action from the authorities.

The young victim, daughter of Suraj Purty and Sunita Purty, went missing from her home in Amarajan, located under Bokajan Police Station, on Monday. Her disappearance prompted a search operation after her mother lodged a complaint. Tragically, the girl's body was discovered in a well near her residence the following day, highlighting the urgent need for safety and security for children.

Police investigations revealed that the girl was likely strangled with a piece of cloth, as indicated by injury marks on her neck. After allegedly committing the crime, the accused is believed to have disposed of the girl's body in the well before fleeing. This prompted a community-wide search, eventually leading to his capture. The police are working to piece together the events leading to this tragedy.



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The accused, Ranjit Basumatary, attempted to evade arrest by hiding in a forested area. However, local residents managed to apprehend him and handed him over to the Bokajan police. This highlights the community's active involvement in seeking justice for the young victim.

In a dramatic turn, Basumatary attempted to escape police custody during the night. The police resorted to using force, shooting him in the leg to prevent his escape. He is now in custody and receiving medical treatment as the investigation continues. The authorities are committed to ensuring justice is served.

The case has incited strong public demand for justice, with community members calling for swift and decisive action against the perpetrator. The Bokajan police have assured residents of a thorough investigation, aiming to deliver justice for the victim and her grieving family. This incident has galvanized the community, urging them to stand together against such acts and advocate for the protection of their children.