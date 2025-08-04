KAAC rolls out AC bus linking Diphu and Guwahati

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) will launch a new air-conditioned (A.C.) bus service connecting Diphu to Guwahati from August 6, 2025.

The service will be formally inaugurated at 12:00 PM at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), 5th Mile, Chutianala, Diphu.

This landmark initiative is designed to provide a safe, comfortable, and dependable travel option for residents of Karbi Anglong, particularly benefiting students, patients, office-goers, and daily commuters who frequently travel to the state capital. By addressing longstanding travel hurdles, the A.C. service is expected to enhance access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities, while also catalysing local economic activity.



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Chief Executive Member of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang, will inaugurate the service as the Chief Guest. He will be joined by Bili Mohon Khaglary, Executive Member in charge of the Transport Department, KAAC. Member of Parliament for Diphu (ST) constituency, Amarsing Tisso, will attend as the Guest of Honour. The event will also see the presence of other key dignitaries, including Howraghat MLA Darsing Ronghang, Diphu MLA Bidya Sing Engleng, KAAC Chairman Raju Tisso, Deputy Chairman Avijit Kro, several Executive Members, and senior officials from the transport and district administration.

Adding to commuter convenience, the inauguration will also mark the opening of stalls and a canteen facility at the ISBT, aiming to upgrade passenger services and enhance the overall travel experience.

With this launch, KAAC reaffirms its commitment to citizen-focused governance and inclusive regional development. The A.C. bus service symbolises not just improved transportation, but also the region’s broader aspirations for connectivity, accessibility, and progress.