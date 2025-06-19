In a major push toward inclusive development, a district-level awareness and benefit saturation camp was organized at the Integrated District Office in Amingaon on Thursday, under the Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan.

The initiative, part of the ongoing Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh 2025, aims to empower tribal communities through deeper public participation and improved access to welfare schemes.

The event was graced by Minister for Environment and Forests, Chandra Mohan Patowary, who reaffirmed the government’s resolve to reach every tribal household with the benefits of both Central and State schemes.

“Many tribal families are still outside the welfare net due to lack of awareness. This must change through grassroots-level outreach,” said Patowary. He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing the holistic development of tribal communities.

Also present were Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita, Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, Additional DCs Garga Mohan Das, Moonmi Kalita, Pranjit Kumar Deb, and Assistant Commissioner Sunam Das, along with a large gathering of tribal beneficiaries.

The camp emphasized both awareness and on-the-spot assistance, covering a wide range of government schemes such as:

Ayushman Bharat Card

PM-Kisan Scheme



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Jan Dhan Yojana

Ration Card distribution

Aadhaar enrollment

e-Shram registration

In addition, World Sickle Cell Day was specially observed with health awareness sessions and screenings, reflecting the government's focus on targeted healthcare outreach in tribal-dominated areas.

Officials stressed that such camps will continue across Assam as part of a larger effort to achieve “benefit saturation”, ensuring that no eligible tribal citizen is left behind.