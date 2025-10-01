“Kanoon Ke Haath Lambe Hote Hain”: Pijush Hazarika hails CM’s decisive steps in Zubeen Garg death probe

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on October 1 expressed confidence that the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg is moving in the right direction under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguard the late icon’s legacy.

In a social media post, Hazarika wrote, “Kanoon Ke Haath Lambe Hote Hain” (The law’s hands are long). He said that every step taken by the Chief Minister so far has been decisive in ensuring justice for Zubeen.

“From bringing back Zubeen da’s mortal remains to Assam, ensuring his last rites were conducted with due honour and peace, initiating swift action to arrest those accused in the case, and taking strict measures against those attempting to misuse his name for personal agendas — in each of these, the Chief Minister has played a crucial role,” Hazarika wrote.

The Minister added that he has “firm belief” that Sarma will continue to take all necessary steps in the coming days to preserve and protect Zubeen Garg’s immortal contributions to Assam’s culture and identity.



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The statement comes amid mounting public emotions and the recent arrest of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, who have been placed under 14-day SIT custody in connection with Zubeen’s death.

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh assured the public that the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg is proceeding in the right direction and that justice will be delivered.

Addressing media queries, the DGP appealed to the people to trust the authorities and allow the investigation to follow the due course of law. “Trust us. Let us work according to the law. The investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death is moving in the right direction, and justice will be ensured,” DGP Harmeet Singh said.