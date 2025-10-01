Zubeen Garg death probe on right track: Assam DGP Harmeet Singh

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh assured the public that the investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg is proceeding in the right direction and that justice will be delivered.

Addressing media queries, the DGP appealed to the people to trust the authorities and allow the investigation to follow the due course of law. “Trust us. Let us work according to the law. The investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death is moving in the right direction, and justice will be ensured,” DGP Harmeet Singh said.

The statement comes amid heightened public attention on the high-profile case, following the arrest and questioning of key individuals connected to the singer’s untimely death.



Also Read: Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma placed in 14-day SIT custody in Zubeen Garg death case

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, both accused in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg, have been placed under 14-day custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The duo was earlier produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at his residence in Alpana Apartment, Geetanagar, Guwahati, amid tight security arrangements. Following the hearing, the CJM sanctioned their remand, allowing the SIT to take them into custody for interrogation and further investigation.

Mahanta, who was flown from Singapore via Delhi, and Sharma, Zubeen’s manager, have been under scrutiny since their detention, with authorities citing the need for a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to conducting a thorough and impartial probe, ensuring that legal procedures are followed meticulously.