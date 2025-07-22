Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council launches pension & grievance cell

In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in employee welfare services, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) formally launched its Pension & Grievance Cell.

The inauguration was held at the KAAC Secretariat premises in Diphu, with Principal Secretary Mukul Kumar Saikia, IAS, leading the ceremony.

The newly established Cell is designed to serve as a dedicated platform for addressing pension-related concerns and grievances of KAAC employees. Sonasing Terang, Deputy Secretary of the Council, has been appointed as the in-charge of the Cell.



Also Read: Draft photo electoral rolls published for all 40 BTC constituencies, 81 new villages included

Speaking at the launch, Principal Secretary Saikia expressed sincere gratitude to Dilip Terang, ACS and Secretary of the P(A) Department, for his strategic guidance in operationalising the initiative. He also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, Under Secretaries, District Public Education Officers of Diphu and Hamren, Senior Financial Officer, FAO (C), Additional Chief Engineer (W), Executive Engineers (Water Resources) of Diphu and Hamren, and the Executive Engineer (Mechanical), Transport Department.

Special recognition was given to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Employees’ Association (KAACEA), including its President, Vice President, Secretary, Chief Advisor, and members, for their proactive involvement and support in ensuring the successful implementation of the Cell.

The launch of the Pension & Grievance Cell marks a significant step in institutional reform and employee-centric governance under KAAC.