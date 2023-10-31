In a historic moment for India's festival heritage, the renowned Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) has been honored with the esteemed Cultures of Resistance (COR) 2023 Award. This achievement represents the first time that an ethnic festival from the Northeastern region has received such recognition, placing the KYF among a select group of global awardees acknowledged for their profound contributions to positive change and cultural resistance.

The COR Award, established in 2020 by Brazilian filmmaker and activist Iara Lee of Korean descent, is designed to celebrate and support individuals and organizations committed to promoting societal transformation through proactive and creative means. Over the years, it has recognized artists and activists from more than thirty countries, aiding their efforts to build a more just and peaceful world through nonviolent resistance and community engagement.

The KYF, recognized as the oldest ethnic festival in the region, has long been commended for its dedication to fostering cultural diversity, human rights, and environmental sustainability. With a strong emphasis on empowering indigenous youth and preserving cultural heritage, the festival has not only celebrated but actively contributed to the rich tapestry of Karbi heritage and traditions.

This international acknowledgment comes with a one-time grant of US $1,000, underscoring the festival's impactful mission. The organizers of KYF express their heartfelt gratitude to Iara Lee and the Cultures of Resistance Network for their invaluable support and recognition.

This award also pays tribute to the founders of KYF, whose visionary dedication has shaped an inspiring narrative of cultural pride and now international acclaim.

The COR 2023 Award serves not only as a source of inspiration globally but also reinvigorates the festival's commitment to engaging youth, championing indigenous art, and advocating for vital social causes. As the festival community and its supporters join in the celebration, this recognition is set to further motivate and strengthen the KYF's journey in making enduring impacts within and beyond their community.

Also read : Assam government announces 12,600 vacancies for Grade III and IV posts