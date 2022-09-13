Karimganj Police on Tuesday seized ganja worth Rs 65 lakh at the Churaibari checkpoint along the Assam-Tripura border area.

The police chased a truck coming from Tripura that broke the police barricades and tried to flee at the Churaibari checkpoint.

According to sources, the police were able to detain the truck, however, the drivers abandoned the loaded vehicle.

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Six quintals, 53 kg ganja were confiscated from the vehicle, and the police estimated the market value of the narcotics at 65 lakhs.

It needs mention here that the illegal supply of narcotics in Tripura continues. Every day, a big amount of ganja is confiscated with the assistance of the Assam Police. However, the Tripura police on the Assam-Tripura border remain silent in this matter.