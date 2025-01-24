Assamese actress and Kathak dancer Meghranjani Medhi was conferred with the prestigious "Kala Sadhak - The One Devoted to Art" award at the 3-Day Festival of Art & Culture, BHAAV - The Expressions Summit, held at the Art of Living International Centre.



The award, presented by the Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, recognizes young artists who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their craft. Medhi was lauded for her outstanding contributions to Indian performing arts, including her dedication, captivating performances, and commitment to preserving and evolving India's rich cultural heritage.



The ceremony, attended by over 100,000 people, emphasized the transformative power of art in education and society. Both Minister Shekhawat and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar commended Medhi's achievements, highlighting her as an inspiration for aspiring artists.



The "Kala Sadhak" award celebrates young practitioners whose artistry enriches India's cultural landscape and inspires the global stage. Medhi's journey exemplifies the profound impact of art in shaping lives and societies.





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