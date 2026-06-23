Keeping Ambubachi Sacred, Keeping Nature Safe

Every year, the Ambubachi Mahayog transforms Nilachal Hill into one of India's largest spiritual destinations. Lakhs of devotees, ascetics and visitors converge at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to participate in a festival that celebrates the creative power of nature and the divine feminine. The annual pilgrimage is an extraordinary expression of faith, culture and tradition. Yet as the number of pilgrims continues to grow, so too does an uncomfortable question: can a festival that venerates nature afford to leave behind an ecological footprint that diminishes it?

The answer should be self-evident. A celebration rooted in the rhythms of the earth cannot become indifferent to the health of the environment. If Ambubachi Mahayog is to remain meaningful for future generations, environmental responsibility must become an integral part of the pilgrimage rather than an afterthought.

The challenge is neither unique nor insurmountable. Across India, major religious gatherings increasingly grapple with the consequences of large crowds. Plastic waste accumulates on roads and riverbanks. Food packaging, disposable bottles and discarded offerings overwhelm municipal systems. Temporary settlements place pressure on water resources, sanitation and waste management. Guwahati experiences similar pressures during Ambubachi. The city's civic agencies work tirelessly every year, but the scale of the gathering often stretches available infrastructure to its limits.

What deserves greater attention is that cleanliness should not be viewed merely as an administrative responsibility. It is a collective moral obligation. Too often, public discussions after religious festivals focus exclusively on what governments failed to do. Far less attention is given to the responsibilities of pilgrims, religious organisations, vendors and local communities. Sustainable festivals cannot be created by municipal workers alone. They require behavioural change from everyone who participates.

This is particularly relevant because the symbolism of Ambubachi itself offers a compelling environmental ethic. The festival marks the annual fertility cycle of Mother Earth, reminding devotees of humanity's dependence on nature's regenerative powers. Reverence for the earth cannot remain confined to ritual observance inside temple premises while negligence prevails outside them. True devotion must extend beyond prayer to responsible public conduct.

One practical step would be to substantially reduce the use of single-use plastics during the festival. Vendors should be encouraged, and where necessary required, to shift towards biodegradable packaging, reusable utensils and cloth bags. Pilgrims can carry refillable water bottles instead of purchasing disposable plastic bottles throughout the day. These changes may appear modest individually, but multiplied across lakhs of visitors, they can significantly reduce waste generation.

Equally important is effective waste segregation. The festival generates different categories of waste, including food remains, flowers, biodegradable offerings and recyclable materials. Treating all waste as a single stream complicates disposal and increases environmental damage. Clearly marked collection points, supported by volunteers and awareness campaigns, would improve recycling while reducing the burden on municipal authorities. Technology can also assist through digital maps identifying waste collection centres and public sanitation facilities.

The participation of religious institutions is indispensable. Spiritual leaders command immense public respect and possess an influence that administrative advisories rarely achieve. Simple appeals encouraging devotees to maintain cleanliness, avoid littering and respect public spaces can reshape behaviour far more effectively than penalties alone. Faith and environmental stewardship need not be presented as separate concerns. They reinforce each other.

Educational institutions and civil society organisations also have an important role. Student volunteers can assist with crowd awareness, cleanliness drives and information dissemination. Environmental organisations can collaborate with temple authorities to monitor waste management and promote sustainable practices. Such partnerships transform environmental protection into a shared civic endeavour rather than a government programme.

The State government has already made significant investments in improving infrastructure around the Kamakhya Temple. Better roads, sanitation facilities, transport arrangements and crowd management have enhanced the overall pilgrimage experience. The next stage of planning should place equal emphasis on environmental sustainability. Eco-friendly public transport, solar-powered temporary facilities, water refill stations and scientifically managed waste processing should become permanent features of future Ambubachi celebrations.

Importantly, sustainability should not be mistaken for inconvenience. On the contrary, cleaner surroundings improve the experience for pilgrims themselves. Better sanitation reduces health risks. Reduced plastic waste protects local ecosystems. Efficient waste management preserves the aesthetic and spiritual atmosphere that visitors seek. Environmental responsibility therefore strengthens rather than diminishes the sanctity of the festival.

The broader significance extends beyond Guwahati. As religious tourism expands across India, Ambubachi Mahayog has an opportunity to emerge as a national model for environmentally conscious pilgrimage management. Successful practices adopted here could inspire similar initiatives at other major religious gatherings. Assam would then demonstrate that preserving cultural heritage and protecting the environment are complementary objectives rather than competing priorities.

Ultimately, the success of Ambubachi Mahayog should not be measured solely by the number of pilgrims who visit Nilachal Hill each year. It should also be measured by the condition in which they leave it. A sacred landscape deserves to be cleaner after a festival than before it began. That is not an impossible aspiration; it is a necessary one.

Faith has always inspired humanity to transcend self-interest in pursuit of higher values. Environmental responsibility is one such value. If every devotee carries home not only the blessings of the Goddess but also a renewed commitment to protecting nature, Ambubachi Mahayog will achieve something even greater than a successful pilgrimage. It will remind society that the truest form of worship begins with caring for the earth that sustains all life.