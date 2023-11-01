A fast-track court in Perumbavoor has handed down a life imprisonment sentence to Assam man Tunu Mandal for his involvement in the heinous and brutal sexual assault on a 4-year-old girl that shook the community. The incident, which occurred on January 26, 2022, sent shockwaves through the region.

The prosecution's case revealed that the accused, Tunu Mandal, lured the young girl, who was innocently playing outside her house, by promising her candy. Subsequently, he subjected her to a horrifying act of sexual assault in a shrubbery by the river.

The heinous nature of the crime became evident when individuals on the opposite side of the river became suspicious and rushed to the scene, only to discover the young victim in a severely injured and bleeding condition. Inspector R Ranjith led the investigation team, working tirelessly to gather evidence and bring the perpetrator to justice.

The court's verdict, sentencing Tunu Mandal to life imprisonment, serves as a strong message against such heinous crimes, reassuring the community of Perumbavoor that justice has been served. This case underscores the importance of swift and resolute action in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in our society.

Also read : Assam all set to kick off 'Khel Maharan' with sporting zeal and unity