Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today that the Khel Maharan initiative is playing a crucial role in cultivating a vibrant sports culture throughout the state. As part of this initiative, the second edition, Khel Maharan 2.0, has achieved remarkable success with registrations exceeding last year’s figures, reflecting a growing enthusiasm for sports among the people of Assam.

This year, Khel Maharan 2.0 has recorded a total of 53,58,661 registrations as of November 1, 2024, surpassing the previous year's total of 52,76,481 registrations from Khel Maharan 1.0. The breakdown of this year's registrations showcases a notable increase in female participation, with 24,54,376 women registered compared to 22,02,812 last year. In contrast, male registrations saw a slight decline, with 29,04,285 men participating in this year's initiative, down from 30,73,669.

The steady increase in registrations is a testament to the growing interest in sports and physical activities among the youth and women in Assam. The Chief Minister expressed his delight over the milestone, emphasizing that sports not only foster discipline and teamwork but also promote physical fitness and mental well-being.

To continue this momentum, Sarma urged citizens to participate actively and encouraged them to register at dsywassam.com/khel. “The growing participation in Khel Maharan is indicative of our commitment to developing sports infrastructure and talent in Assam,” he said.

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