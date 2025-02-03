The district-level phase of Khel Maharan 2.0 in the Barpeta district commenced with a spectacular opening ceremony on Monday (February 3). The ceremony was attended by internationally renowned swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika, boxer Pranjit Dutta, District Commissioner, Barpeta, Rohan Kumar Jha, CEO Zilla Parishad, Diganta Baishya, ACS, ADC (Sports), Geetashri Lachit, ACS, District Sports Officer Dhruba Deka, and several other notable officials.

The opening ceremony featured a march past by NCC cadets, a band performance by St. Mary’s School of Barpeta Road, displays by 5 LACs players, a cultural programme by Kalangan Barpeta, and flag hoisting by the DC of Barpeta and the Chairman of 5 LACs. Five sports pensioners from the state, namely, Pradip Das, Biraj Oja, Indramohan Oja, Bajen Das, Bhupen Das, were also present during the proceedings.

Hazarika, who was recently bestowed with "Asom Saurav", the second-highest civilian award, credited Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's initiatives in sports for transforming the sector. "Several notable sportspersons have emerged from the state in recent years and I believe that there will be many more in the days to come."

The internationally renowned swimmer hailed the Government of Assam's initiative of awarding jobs to successful sportsmen and women as it ensures that they can earn their livelihoods. "If the Government of Assam continues with its schemes and initiatives for sportspersons, our state will become the topmost sporting state in the country," Hazarika asserted.

Pranjit Dutta observed that the outlook of sports in the state is "very positive" as parents too are getting involved in grooming youngsters to become athletes. "There is a lot of scope for a child to build his future in sports," he said.

Rohan Kumar Jha, the District Commissioner of the district, informed that 1,048 athletes who were selected after trials at the Legislative Assembly Council level are taking part in the games. "We hope Barpeta's athletes will bring laurels to the district," DC Jha said.

The district-level competitions in Barpeta will conclude on February 5 (Wednesday).

Notably, Khel Maharan is a platform for Assam's athletes to compete and grow, and showcase their skills on a national stage.





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