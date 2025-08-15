Kokrajhar prodigy sets Indian record by solving 3 Rubik’s cubes in under two minutes

In a moment of pride for Kokrajhar, 12-year-old Nishant Sharma has entered the Indian Book of Records for his remarkable speed and skill in solving multiple Rubik’s Cubes.

A Class 8 student of Don Bosco School, Nishant, solved three different types of cubes — 2×2, 3×3, and 4×4 — in just 1 minute and 58 seconds, earning a coveted place in the record books.

The second son of Bijoy Sharma and Situ Sharma, residents of Ravindra Nagar, Nishant’s accomplishment has been lauded by teachers, friends, and the local community. His focus, quick thinking, and dedication to honing his puzzle-solving skills have turned him into an inspiration for students across the district.



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Family members expressed immense pride in his achievement, crediting the guidance of teachers and mentors for nurturing his talent. The feat has sparked celebration in Kokrajhar, with many calling Nishant a shining example of how passion and perseverance can lead to extraordinary success.

With this record-breaking performance, Nishant Sharma has not only brought recognition to his hometown but has also set a benchmark for young aspirants aiming to make their mark in the world of competitive puzzle-solving.