The newly appointed Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, took the oath in Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon.

The oath of the newly appointed governor was administered by the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Vijay Bishnoi, at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet ministers, and other dignitaries.



He succeeded Gulab Chand Kataria, who has been appointed as the governor of Punjab and administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.



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Acharya, 59, who will also hold additional charge of Manipur, was the governor of Sikkim prior to the new appointment.



A former RSS and BJP member, Acharya was also a part of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.