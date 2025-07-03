Landslide disrupts Lumding–Badarpur hill section; multiple trains cancelled, rescheduled

Train services through Assam’s Lumding–Badarpur hill section were suspended on Thursday evening after a landslide at Km 51/2‑3 between Dihakho and Mupa stations blocked the single‑line track with boulders and earth.

Senior officials of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rushed to the site to begin restoration, while help‑desks were opened at Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Badarpur and Agartala stations to assist passengers.

Date Train No. Route 03 July 15615 Guwahati – Silchar Express 03 July 15611 Rangiya – Silchar Express 03 July 15612 Silchar – Rangiya Express 03 July 05628 Agartala – Guwahati Special 04 July 05627 Guwahati – Agartala Special

Partial cancellation

15618 Dullabcherra – Guwahati Express of 3 July will run only up to New Haflong and terminate there.

Rescheduled

12508 Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express of 3 July will now depart Silchar at 08:00 hrs on 4 July.

Trains regulated or short‑returned

13174 Sabroom–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express (03 July) will return to New Haflong and be held.

12520 Agartala–LTT Express (03 July) regulated at New Haflong.

15616 Silchar–Guwahati Express (03 July) regulated at Mupa.

14619 Agartala–Firozpur Cantt. Tripura Sundari Express (03 July) returning to Agartala from Dharmanagar.

13173 Sealdah–Sabroom Kanchanjunga Express (03 July) regulated at Lumding.

20502 Anand Vihar (T)–Agartala Tejas Rajdhani (02 July) regulated at Guwahati.

12503 SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala Express (01 July) regulated at Guwahati.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Kpinjal Kishore Sharma, said engineers are working “round the clock” to clear debris and restore the line. Passengers are advised to check the latest status before commencing their journey and to contact station help‑desks or follow NFR’s social‑media updates for real‑time information.