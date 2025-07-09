Landslide disrupts Lumding–Badarpur rail line; several trains cancelled

Train operations along the Lumding–Badarpur hill section have been severely disrupted after a massive landslide blocked railway tracks at KM 51/1-2 between Mupa and Dihakho stations under the Lumding Division.

The landslide, involving large volumes of earth, muck, and boulders, has rendered the section unsafe for train movement.

Restoration work is already underway at the site with the deployment of machines and adequate manpower.

Until the debris is fully cleared and the track deemed safe, train operations remain suspended in this section.

To assist affected passengers, help desks have been opened at Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Badarpur, and Agartala stations.

Train Cancellations:

12503 SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala Humsafar Express of July 11, 2025

12515 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Silchar Express of July 13, 2025



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Partial Cancellations:

13173 Sealdah – Sabroom Kanchanjungha Express (July 8): Short-terminated at Lumding; cancelled between Lumding and Sabroom

14620 Firozpur Cantt – Agartala Express (July 7): Short-terminated at Lumding; cancelled between Lumding and Agartala

13176 Silchar – Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express (July 9): Short-originated from Lumding; cancelled between Silchar and Lumding

12520 Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express (July 10): Short originated from Kamakhya; cancelled between Agartala and Kamakhya

12508 Silchar – Thiruvananthapuram Central Express (July 10): Short-originated from Guwahati; cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati

14619 Agartala – Firozpur Cantt Express (July 10): Short originated from Guwahati; cancelled between Agartala and Guwahati

Passengers are advised to check the latest updates before commencing their journey. Railway authorities are monitoring the situation closely and working to restore normal operations at the earliest.