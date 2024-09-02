A deadly landslide struck the newly established Mata Vaishno Devi route in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Monday, leading to the tragic death of one pilgrim and injuries to two others. The incident, triggered by shooting stones, occurred near Panchi, severely damaging an overhead iron structure along the pathway.

In response to the disaster, the Shri Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s disaster management team swiftly mobilized to the site to conduct rescue and relief operations. The injured were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.

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As a precautionary measure, authorities have temporarily suspended movement on the affected route, directing officials to clear the debris and ensure the safety of the pathway before reopening it to pilgrims. The administration has issued a public advisory urging pilgrims to exercise extreme caution and to consider the route's conditions before proceeding on their journey.

The Vaishno Devi Temple, a revered pilgrimage destination, has seen an influx of devotees over the years. In 2023, the temple recorded a historic high, with 9.35 million devotees visiting the sacred site, surpassing the previous decade’s peak of 9.324 million in 2013. Anshul Garg, CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, highlighted this milestone, noting it as the highest number of pilgrims in the last ten years. Despite the recent tragedy, the enduring faith of millions continues to drive the pilgrimage to this holy site.