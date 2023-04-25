A large number of youth including female candidates appeared for the online common entrance exam of Agniveer recruitment, said an official statement on April 25.

''The new recruitment procedure of online entrance examination as first stage, has attracted youth from Assam & Arunachal Pradesh. A large number of youths including female candidates have appeared for the Agniveer examination for the year 2023-24,'' Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said.

The statement further said that the Indian Army has transformed the procedure for recruitment of Agniveers, with the introduction of a Computer Based Online Common Entrance Exam as the first step.

''The online CEE for eligible registered candidates has commenced at 375 Examination Centres in 176 pan-Indian locations on 17 Apr 23 and will continue till 26 Apr 2023,'' it added.

It further said that with improved Technological threshold, the changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on the cognitive aspect during selection and will reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable and easier to conduct.

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