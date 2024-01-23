Tensions escalated after a clash broke out between Congress supporters and Assam Police on January 23 after Rahul Gandh-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering Guwahati.

Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra was denied permission to enter the city limits, leading to protests from Congress workers.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed Assam Police that a criminal case be filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly 'provoking the crowd' after a clash broke out between Congress workers and police.

The police had to employ force to halt the Congress workers, who broke barricades and tussled with them.

Threatening of a criminal case against Rahul Gandhi, Assam CM took to X and wrote, "Evidence is emerging as to how Rahul Gandhi and Jitendra Singh instigated the mob to kill Assam Police personnel. Our soldiers are servants of the public, not of any royal family. Rest assured, the law has a very long arm and will definitely reach you"

In an earlier post, the chief minister of Assam had labelled Rahul Gandhi of employing 'naxalite tactics' to provoke the crowd. "These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence," the Assam Chief Minister wrote.

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