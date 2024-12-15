The Pragjyotishpur Literature Awards 2024 were presented during the closing ceremony of the Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2024, held at the Madhavdev International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra.

Veteran Nepali-language writer and Sanskrit scholar Bidyapati Dahal was conferred the prestigious Pragjyotishpur Literature Award 2024. Renowned for his expertise in grammar, Vedanta, and literature, Dahal has significantly contributed to Nepali and Hindi literature through works that vividly portray the lives of ordinary people. Accepting the award, Dahal expressed his gratitude, saying, “The Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival brings a message of hope for language and literature. This recognition fills me with joy and inspiration.”

The Pragjyotishpur Young Literature Award 2024 was bestowed upon Suprakash Bhuyan, an emerging writer from Dikhowmukh, Sivasagar. Known for his thought-provoking essays and stories published in literary magazines such as Prakash, Prantik, Gariyoshi, and Satsari, Bhuyan has carved a niche for himself in Assamese literature. “Recognition inspires and binds one to new responsibilities. This award motivates me to continue my journey,” Bhuyan remarked.



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Chief guest Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury, an esteemed academic and literary figure, emphasized the festival’s importance in fostering intellectual growth. “The Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival is a remarkable initiative by the Sankardev Education and Research Trust. It not only explores our roots but also inspires the younger generation to engage with heritage, tradition, and societal responsibilities,” Choudhury said. Drawing parallels with the works of Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, he highlighted the festival's role in promoting harmony, universal philosophy, and cultural pride.

The event witnessed the participation of notable personalities, including Pragjyotishpur University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Smriti Kumar Sinha, Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Anuradha Sharma Pujari, and Executive President of the festival Soumyadeep Dutta.

A soulful Borgeet performance by classical vocalist Saratarag concluded the ceremony, leaving the audience deeply moved. Anchored by Hirakjyoti Sharma, the event closed with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Yogesh Kakoti, Registrar of Pragjyotishpur University.