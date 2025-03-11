The Governor of Assam has declared a local holiday on March 15, 2025, within Kamrup (Metro) district on the occasion of Dol Jatra (Holi) Festival.

As per the official notification, all state government offices and educational institutions in Kamrup (Metro) will remain closed on the designated day.

Additionally, all financial institutions in the district will also observe the holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs notification dated June 8, 1957.

Dol Jatra, also known as Dol Purnima, is a major festival in Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, and other parts of Eastern India.



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Celebrated on the full moon day of Phalguna month, it marks the worship of Lord Krishna and Radha, with devotees carrying their idols in processions, singing devotional songs, and playing with abir (colored powder).

The festival coincides with Holi, the nationwide festival of colors, symbolizing joy, love, and the arrival of spring.

This holiday declaration ensures that people in Kamrup (Metro) can fully partake in the festivities, fostering community celebrations and cultural traditions.